Hill Country Chorale offers a ‘Christmas Celebration’

The members of the Hill Country Chorale will greet the Christmas season early with their concert of pop and classical, secular and sacred music at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Kroc Center, 201 Holdsworth Drive.
The program will include a cello solo of “O, Holy Night” by Mark Nugent; a vocal duet on “Child of the Poor” by Kierin Johnson and LouAnne Smith; and clarinetist Diane Roberts will play “Sing We Now of Christmas/God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen.”
