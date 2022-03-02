Hill Country Chorale salutes Bach, Mozart at Saturday concert

Intended as a birthday salute to Bach, the Hill Country Chorale will perform two of the composer’s works at its annual All Classical Festival this weekend. The concert is set for 4 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 101 Webb Ave., Ingram.
The chorale will also include a Mozart piece in Saturday’s concert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.