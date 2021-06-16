Playhouse 2000 continued Season 2021 with a fun new play last weekend, and opening audiences appreciated their first chance to enjoy a “full seating” performance in the VK Garage Theater.

“A Nice Family Weekend,” the funny but heartwarming story of Carl Lundeen and his family celebrating a very special Thanksgiving, will be performed again this weekend and next in the VK Garage Theater, at 305 Washington St., at its corner with Main Street.

