Appearing in a scene from the Playhouse 2000 production of “A Nice Family Gathering” are, from left, Amanda Radkiewicz as Stacy, Michele Vanfossen as Mom, Sarah Salinas as Jill and Jeremy Sosa as Michael. The heartwarming comedy will continue in the VK Garage Theater for two more weekends.
Tony Gallucci
Victor Salinas is Carl Lundeen, left, seen here with Jeremy Sosa as his brother, Michael, in a scene from the Playhouse 2000 production of “A Nice Family Gathering."
Playhouse 2000 continued Season 2021 with a fun new play last weekend, and opening audiences appreciated their first chance to enjoy a “full seating” performance in the VK Garage Theater.
“A Nice Family Weekend,” the funny but heartwarming story of Carl Lundeen and his family celebrating a very special Thanksgiving, will be performed again this weekend and next in the VK Garage Theater, at 305 Washington St., at its corner with Main Street.
Complaints about pedestrian safety along the single, narrow sidewalk next to northbound traffic on the Sidney Baker bridge have raised interest in the possibility of giving the path a slight facelift. At the May 4 city council meeting, council members announced they are seeking funds to widen the sidewalk and narrow the vehicle lanes.
