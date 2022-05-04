COMFORT — Music in the Park, a free concert series on the second Tuesday of the month in Comfort Park, returns for 2022 at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 10. The Almost Patsy Cline Trio will kick off this year’s series.
“Come enjoy this fun band in a relaxed, beautiful setting,” a spokesman for the event said in a press release. “The concert is free — donations accepted — and all are invited. We suggest you bring lawn chairs for seating.”
