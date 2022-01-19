Center Point Lions plan chili supper, auction

CENTER POINT — The Center Point Host Lions Club will host a chili supper and silent auction from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5. The event will take place at the Center Point High School cafeteria, 201 First St., just behind the high school.
The menu will include chili, tamales, beans and cornbread.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.