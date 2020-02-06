The Point Theatre will begin its 2020 season on Valentine’s Day with a production of “Almost, Maine” by John Cariani.
The story is told as a series of short scenes that take place in a small territory in Maine. So far North that it almost doesn’t exist, the area is home to a number of ordinary people, all dealing with love. Finding it, losing it, understanding it.
“I first directed ‘Almost, Maine’ in 2010, and am grateful to return a decade later to find the inhabitants of that small town just as honest and compelling as ever,” said Chris Huber, who will direct the Point’s season opener.
On opening night, guests are encouraged to arrive early for a special reception with champagne and chocolate.
There will also be a photo booth where theater-goers can take Valentine’s Day photos.
Shows will be at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Feb. 14-29, with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Feb. 16 and 23.
Tickets are $22 for adults, $17 for seniors 65 and older.
Tickets may be purchased online at HCAF.com, or by calling the box office at 830-367-5121.
The Point Theatre is located the grounds of the Hill Country Arts Foundation, at 120 Point Theatre Road, just off Texas 27 in Ingram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.