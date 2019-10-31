John Davidson, star of television, stage and film, host of “The Hollywood Squares” and Las Vegas headliner, will appear at Kerrville’s Cailloux Performances on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Cailloux Theater, 910 Main St., Kerrville.
Best known as the host of television’s “The Hollywood Squares,” Davidson is one of America’s foremost entertainers, from major showrooms of Las Vegas to classic Broadway stage performances. Davidson will sing memorable Broadway tunes and share personal stories celebrating 50 years of show business.
Tickets may be reserved in advance at the Cailloux Theater Box Office, by calling 830-896-9393, or online at www.CaillouxTheater.com. Tickets are also available at the Kerrville Visitors Center.
Prices start at $25, with best seats just $45. All students and children receive a 40% discount.
The Cailloux Performances are intended to bring eclectic, high-quality performances to Hill Country audiences.
CURRENT SEASON SCHEDULE
Dec. 7 — The Four C Notes
Feb. 14 — One Night In Memphis
March 21 — Celtic Angels Ireland
