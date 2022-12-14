‘Sanders Family Christmas’ ends run this weekend

The cast of Playhouse 2000’s “A Sanders Family Christmas” sing one of more than two dozen gospel-style Christmas songs in the show that runs in the VK Garage Theater through Dec. 18.

 tony gallucci

Audiences are clapping, tapping their toes and singing along with the cast of “A Sanders Family Christmas,” the gospel musical being presented by Playhouse 2000 in the VK Garage Theater. The final three shows are set this weekend, with curtain time at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.

“A Sanders Family Christmas” invites its audience into the quaint Mount Pleasant Baptist Church for a special Christmas Eve celebration in 1941, with more than two dozen toe-tapping gospel-style Christmas tunes and carols, along with heartfelt stories of the true meaning of Christmas.

