The Hill Country Arts Foundation is offering what it calls a “feel-good smash-hit musical month.”
“Mamma Mia!” will be on stage from July 19 to Aug. 3 in the Smith-Ritch Outdoor Theatre at 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
“The energy and charm of ABBA’s songs propel this enchanting tale with love, laughter and friendship,” states a press release from the Hill Country Arts Foundation. “On the eve of her wedding, Sophie has secretly invited three men from her mother Donna’s past back to the Greek island paradise they last visited 20 years ago in a quest to discover the identity of her father. Donna’s long-time friends from her past girl-group Donna and the Dynamos also arrive for the wedding to catch up and reminisce, turning a trip down the aisle into one you’ll never forget!”
Under Sarah Derousseau’s direction, the creative team includes choreographer Heather Cunningham, music director Karen Billingsley, scenic designer Jeff Cunningham, costume designers Olivia Garza and Amanda Morris being advised by Lanza Teague, lighting designer Scott Jones and production ptage manager Aly Redland. The cast includes Hannah Cox as Sophie Sheridan, Ambra Starr as Donna Sheridan, Seabrook Jones as Tanya, Julie K. Coe as Rosie, Brandon Cunningham as Bill Austin, Jeff Cunningham as Harry Bright, Scott O. Jones as Sam Charmichaels and Josh Butler as Sky.
“This cast is incredible,” Derousseau said in the release. “The Greek Chorus is such an important part of the show and they sound amazing. The whole cast is incredibly talented and I am thrilled to be working with every one of them.”
“Mamma Mia!” came to fruition under the idea of theater producer Judy Craymer. After seeing the 1983 musical“Chess,” for which Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus also wrote the music, she asked to sit down with them and talk about future plans. When she heard their song “The Winner Takes It All,” she realized the theatrical potential of the group’s pop songs. Although the composers were initially not enthusiastic about the idea, they commissioned her to go forward with their work. Craymer then recruited playwright Catherine Johnson to write the book and took on Phyllida Lloyd as the director of the original London production.
The musical opened on Broadway in 2001 and closed in 2015 having played 5,773 performances. It has played in more than 50 countries on six continents and has been translated into 22 languages reaching over 60 million people worldwide. “Mamma Mia!” has set the record for premiering in more cities faster than any other musical in history.
In 2002 it was nominated for five Tony Awards, three Drama Desk Awards and two Outer Critics Circle Awards. The Chinese premiere at the Shanghai Grand Theatre on July 11, 2011, was the first time a contemporary Western musical was presented in Chinese in Shanghai. A film adaptation of “Mamma Mia!” was released in July 2008 featuring Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried and Pierce Brosnan.
Chi-cho’s restaurant is on the campus, and is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Sunday and 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. They serve salads, burgers and sandwiches at lunch and heartier American fare for dinner, and they have outside patio seating with an amazing view of the river front.
Tickets are $20 for adults. Active military, college students, seniors and students pay $15. Kids ages 12 and younger get in for $12.
Groups of eight or more kids ages 12 and younger get in for $10 each and groups of eight or more adults receive tickets for $12 each. Tickets are available at 830-367-5121 or www.hcaf.com/theatre/box-office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.