Spider-Man is turning 60 this year, and area kids and teens are invited to help everyone’s favorite web-slinger celebrate this milestone from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, 505 Water St.
The celebration will be in the meeting room and will include a scavenger hunt, crafts, a Spider-Man movie and refreshments.
