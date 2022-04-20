The board of Symphony of the Hills will reveal the 2022-23 season concert lineup at a reception prior to this season’s final concert, “Primitive Echoes: Mystery of War and Peace,” set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at the Cailloux Theater, 910 Main St.
Volunteers will be on hand from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for those wishing to reserve or renew their Patron or Subscriber seating for next season. Patron levels include a gift amount above the ticket price, which offers additional benefits. Subscribers are those who purchase season seating at its posted price for all five concerts.
