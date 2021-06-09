SOUTHERN ROOTS RUN DEEP

INGRAM — Alabama band The Red Clay Strays will bring their southern sound to the Lazy Days Canteen at Roddy Tree Ranch on Saturday.
“This band, on stage and off, reminds you of southern music’s heyday and gives you hope that it may not have lost its way after all,” a spokesman for the event said in a press release. “Growing up listening to gospel, along with artists such as Waylon Jennings, The Eagles and the Allman Brothers, their wide range of influences create a combined style of the country music and southern rock we’ve all been waiting for.”
