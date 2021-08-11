Bat exhibit opens with presentation on ‘Bats: Habits and Habitats’

The Kerr Regional History Center will host an informative presentation on “ Bats: Habits and Habitats” beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14.

 Courtesy

Nyta Brown, superintendent of Old Tunnel State Park, will offer information on the flying mammals that are vital in a healthy ecosystem and play a critical role in pest consumption, plant pollination and seed dispersal.

