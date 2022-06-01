Shakespeare in the Park offers ‘Pericles’ this weekend

“Mitch” Mitchell and Michael Wingard, as “Pericles,” are seen in a rehearsal for “Pericles, Prince of Tyre,” this year’s Shakespeare In The Park production, which will be presented in Louise Hays Park on Saturday and Sunday.
The Bard returns to Louise Hays Park this weekend when Playhouse 2000 and the city of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department present the 10th edition of Shakespeare in the Park at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
This year’s presentation is the little-known adventure story “Pericles, The Prince of Tyre,” one of the last plays in Shakespeare’s canon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.