Cailloux offers Christie classic

A group of strangers arrive at the station prepared to travel aboard the luxurious Orient Express, among them the famous detective Hercule Poirot, whose talents will be needed before the trip is over. Playhouse 2000 presents Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express” in the Cailloux Theater beginning Aug. 6. The cast includes, from left, Meggie Ellisor, Rebecca Vidal, Mark Sturm, Jessica Sturm, Michael Wingard, Judd Vermillion as Poirot, Martin Vidal, Louise Vermillion, “Mitch” Mitchell, Jesirae Kesler and Treston Mack.
Playhouse 2000 is putting the final touches on a lavish production of another thriller to be presented on the Cailloux Theater Stage. Agatha Christie’s “Murder On The Orient Express” will begin a three-weekend run on Friday, Aug. 6.
The latest in a bi-annual series that began in 2016 with Christie’s “And Then There Were None,” this year’s production is getting an elaborate treatment.
