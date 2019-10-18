Playhouse 2000 will offer the final performances of an American classic play this weekend in the VK Garage Theater.
According to P2K Executive Director Jeffrey Brown, “Our Town” has had a successful run in Kerrville.
Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play will be staged three more times: at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
“Our audiences have been very responsive and supportive” said Brown, who is a prominent participant in the production. “We have been so pleased by how many people have appreciated the show’s gentle humor, it’s unique, minimal staging and its uplifting message about the timeless nature of the human experience. It’s been a joy to present this show for them.”
The large cast of 24 includes both veteran and novice actors from the area, and a wide variety of ages — from pre-teens to grandparents — all working together to tell a story that was first seen on stage in 1938.
“Some plays become permanent parts of the history of theater, which goes back to earliest days of recorded history,” Brown said. “This play belongs in that list — it literally changed the theatrical landscape in its day, and it remains relevant, even across the decades.”
General admission tickets are $22 in advance or at the door. Reservations can be made by phone at 830-896-9393 or online at www.playhouse2000.com. The theater is at 305 Washington St.
