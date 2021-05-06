FREDERICKSBURG — Early registration is now open for the Fredericksburg Theater Academy’s Summer Youth Camp for students in third grade to high school. This year, students will perform in the junior version of the Broadway musical “Disney’s Beauty and The Beast.”
Until May 8, the registration fee is $100. Scholarships are available, and class size is limited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.