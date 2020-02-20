The Point Theatre kicked off its 2020 season on Valentine’s Day with the opening of “Almost, Maine,” a romantic comedy by John Cariani. The show continues on the indoor stage through Feb. 29, with shows at 7:30 p.m. each Friday and Saturday, and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Feb. 23.
The show features an ensemble cast including Sarah Brooks, Austin Escobedo, Jeffery Hensel, Emily Huber, Jeremy Sosa and Ambra Starr. Each actor portrays multiple residents of the small, unorganized territory known as Almost, located in Northern Maine. The play follows these ordinary people as they try to navigate the ups and downs of being in love.
Tickets are $22 for adults and $17 for seniors 65 and older. Tickets may be purchased online at HCAF.com or by calling the box office at 830-367-5121.
The newly opened Stonehenge Cafe, also located at the Hill Country Arts Foundation, will be open for dinner before the show every Friday and Saturday. Reservations can be made by calling 830-367-5145.
