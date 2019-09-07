Registration opens Monday for the fifth annual Women’s Leadership Summit at Schreiner University.
The event will be from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 13 with the theme “Leading with Compassion.”
Keynote speaker will be Olga Custodio, who is described in a university document as “the first Latina to complete U.S. Air Force military pilot training, first to become a USAF pilot,” and “the first Latina commercial pilot for American Airlines.”
Custodio, according to the document, will share her insights about leading with compassion.
“Enjoy lunch, keynote speech and breakout sessions focused on compassion in the areas of self, profession and community,” the document states.
The event will be in the Junkin Campus Ministry Center.
Registration is available online at https://bit.ly/2lGP1jq.
