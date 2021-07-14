Eva Koll

Eva Koll

Native American flutist Eva Koll will give a demonstration on Native American flutes at the Museum of Western Art, 1550 Bandera Highway in Kerrville, at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 16.

Koll began her musical study in Detroit, Michigan, at 8 years old, playing recorder in music class. A few years later, she began private clarinet lessons with Emil Moro and Professor Acitelli of the Detroit concert band.

