Tickets are now on sale for the Fredericksburg Theater Company’s sixth annual fundraiser, “Return To The Cabaret!” The production will play one night only, Friday, Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m., at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater, 1668 U.S. 87 South, Fredericksburg. The show stars guest performer Donald Braswell II with the Three Tenors of San Antonio, William Chapman and Timothy Brit.
A top-five finalist in the 2008 Season of “America’s Got Talent,” Braswell has performed for audiences across the U.S. and the world. FTC’s sixth annual fundraiser will feature a silent auction, raffle, food, drinks and the “finest singer in the Texas Hill Country.” All proceeds will benefit the Fredericksburg Theater Company, a tax-exempt 501c3 organization.
Admission is $75 for premier table seating for two, $29 for regular. Tickets can be purchased online at www.fredericksburgtheater.org or by calling the box office at 830-997-3588. For more info or directions, visit at www.fredericksburgtheater.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.