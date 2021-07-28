Wild West Wine event to feature local brand

Noblemen Wines will be the featured winery at the August Wild West Wine Wednesday event set for 5:30 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Museum of Western Art.

 Courtesy

Noblemen Wines, founded in 2019 by husband and wife duo Austin and Katie Pitzer, is a quality-focused Texas wine brand with an emphasis on producing Mourvedre wines. They source old school, heritage varietals that originated throughout southern Europe, and today, those vines thrive in the Texas climate.

