Drive-in movie returns Saturday at Kerrville-Schreiner Park

The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department’s “Park and Watch: Drive-In Movies” — an extension of the department’s “Movies in the Park” series — will return Saturday, Nov. 6, to Kerrville-Schreiner Park, 2385 Bandera Highway.
Moviegoers are invited to attend the drive-in-style showing of Disney’s animated holiday film, “The Grinch,” rated PG. The event will begin at 6:45 p.m., “or dark,” according to a city of Kerrville spokesperson, and the movie will be screened drive-in style, with sound played through the car radio.
