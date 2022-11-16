The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, 505 Water St., will welcome local author Jean Nunnally at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, for “Author Talk,” in the library meeting room. Nunnally will give a presentation on “unschooling.”
A form of home schooling, unschooling is unique from other homeschooling programs in that teaching and curricula are not imposed, she said.
