Country artist Mark Wills hit the charts at the tender age of 23 with “Jacob’s Ladder,” from his self-titled debut album. He’s been back on the charts 16 times, joined The Grand Ole Opry this year and will be in Kerrville this weekend.
Wills was honored with membership in The Grand Ole Opry in January, joining an illustrious group that includes artists such as Trace Adkins, Vince Gill, Loretta Lynn, Marty Stuart, Travis Tritt and Bill Anderson (who’ll be visiting the Cailloux Theater in January).
Wills will be onstage at The Cailloux Theater at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
According to The Opry, membership in this exclusive list — there are only 67 living members of The Grand Ole Opry — requires “a passion for country music’s fans, a connection to the music’s history, and it requires commitment — even a willingness to make significant sacrifices to uphold that commitment.”
Wills has that commitment and earned his coveted invitation through a lifetime of dedication to making country music filled with depth and meaning, building memories through words.
Wills has performed for more than two decades. Among his total of seven albums, his most popular was 1999’s “Wish You Were Here.” The lead-off single from that album, “I Do (Cherish You)” and its follow up, “Don’t Laugh at Me,” both reached No. 2 on the country charts, and the album’s title track became Wills’s first No. 1 country hit.
Wills was named the Country Music Association’s “New Vocalist of the Year” for 1996. Since then, he’s had multiple nominations for “Album,” “Single” and “Song of the Year.”
A long-time supporter of American service men and women, Wills has taken more than a dozen tours to perform in combat zones in Iraq, Kuwait and Afghanistan, as well as bases in Korea and Italy. In 2011, he released a patriotic album called “Looking for America.”
In 2000, Wills voiced the character of “Huckleberry Finn” in MGM’s animated remake of “Tom Sawyer,” alongside Lee Ann Womack, who played the singing voice of “Becky” in the film. The pair sing the end title song “Never Ever and Forever.”
Joining Wills for this concert is the Hill Country’s own Megan Ashley, who released her debut single “Texas That I’ve Always Known” just last year, garnering more than 12,000 streams on Spotify.
Ashley’s first single off the record, “River Time,” landed on the Top 80 on Texas Radio Charts in the first two weeks and is continually being picked up by radio stations across Texas.
Ashley is in Nashville honing the craft of songwriting, playing shows and interacting with her 10,000 followers on Instagram.
Tickets to see Wills in concert range from $20 to $45, and reservations can be made by calling the Cailloux Theater Box Office at 830-896-9393 or at www.CaillouxTheater.com. Convenience fees apply to all online orders.
Wills’s appearance in Kerrville is made possible by the sponsorship of Michael and Dalayne Sigerman and Kelly and Kathy Leonard.
This concert is presented by Playhouse 2000, managers, on behalf of the city of Kerrville, of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, including the Cailloux VK Garage Theaters. For more information, including details on volunteering with P2K, visit www.playhouse2000.com.
