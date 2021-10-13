FTC hosts ‘Same Time, Next Year’

George (Steve Reily), left, and Doris (Faith Reily) in the opening scene of the Fredericksburg Theater Company’s production of the Bernard Slade romantic comedy “Same Time, Next Year.” The show will run through Oct. 24 at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater in Fredericksburg. For tickets or information, call 888-669-7114 or visit www.fredericksburgtheater.org.
FREDERICKSBURG — Performances continue for Fredericksburg Theater Company’s fall romantic comedy, “Same Time, Next Year.” The production will continue through Oct. 24, with shows at a 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater, 1668 S. U.S. 87 in Fredericksburg.
Cast in the production are married couple Faith Reily as Doris and FTC’s Executive Director Steve Reily as George.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.