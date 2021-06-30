Play2K to host theater class for senior adults

Janice Fronczak, center front, is seen here with the cast of “Murder at the Theater,” the Radio Play created by participants in last year’s Senior Adult Workshops at Playhouse 2000. Fronczak will return with two new workshop sessions beginning July 12 and July 19.

 Courtesy photo

Playhouse 2000 is offering a pair of special workshops in the theater arts aimed especially at adults who are “55 or better,” according to a Jeffrey Brown, executive director.

Guest instructor Janice Fronczak will return to Kerrville for the third year of P2K’s special Senior Adult Workshops. This year’s topics are “Creating and Performing an Original Monologue” and “Adult Scene Study Joy.”

