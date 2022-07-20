Audiences give standing ovations to P2K’s ‘Last Gas’

In a scene from Playhouse 2000’s production of “Last Gas” are, from left, Marcus Goodyear at Nat; David Cummings as his father, Dwight; Jeff Cunningham as Nat’s best friend, Guy; and Amy Goodyear as Lureen, Nat’s long-absent high school sweetheart.
Opening weekend audiences gave two standing ovations to Playhouse 2000’s production of the unusual love story “Last Gas,” running now in the Cailloux City Center’s VK Garage Theater.
“Last Gas,” by multi-award-winning playwright John Cariani, follows two days in the life of Nat Paradis, the Red Sox-loving single dad who runs the last place to buy gas and groceries before heading into Canada from Northern Maine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.