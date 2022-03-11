Zion Lutheran Church, 624 Barnett St. in Kerrville, invites the community to its monthly Movie Night @ Zion. This month, moviegoers will watch the 1960 version of “Swiss Family Robinson” in the new, larger sanctuary. There is plenty of room for social distancing, a church spokesperson said in a press release.
This is a free event. Popcorn, sodas, water and hot cocoa will be available. Free-will donations will be accepted but are not required. Funds collected will go to future youth events.
