The Texas Arts & Crafts Fair is calling for entries for the fair’s official 2020 poster competition. Artists of traditional media — oil/acrylic/tempera, watercolors, illustrations, prints — and of computer graphics are invited to participate.
Artists must be over 18 years old and Texas residents.
The winning artist will receive $500 and a free booth at the fair. Additionally, the winning artist will be recognized in media releases.
The fair will be Sept. 26-27, 2020, on the grounds of the Hill Country Arts Foundation in Ingram.
The poster design and elements will be used in official Texas Arts & Crafts Fair publicity and merchandise. Artists are encouraged to keep in mind the merchandising flexibility of the content of their original artwork and suitability to a vertical poster format measuring 24 inches wide by 36 inches high.
Deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Jan. 31. Entries should be uploaded as PDFs and sent to fair@hcaf.com, subject line: poster contest.
Submissions should include artist’s name, email address, mailing address and phone number(s).
Complete submission guidelines are on the fair’s website: https://txartsandcraftsfair.com/poster-competition.
For more details, contact event director Wanda Cash at wgcash@hcaf.com.
