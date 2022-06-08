It was quite a morning of playing in concrete. Eight members of the prestigious Cowboy Artists of America were at the Museum of Western Art on Friday, May 27, for a ceremony forever honoring them and their accomplishments.
Two of the members, Brandon Bailey and Jack Sorenson, joined the group in the fall, and Friday was their first opportunity to add their boot print, hand print and signature to a concrete block that will live in the Museum’s CAA garden along with other members dating back to founder Joe Beeler.
