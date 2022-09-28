BANDERA — The Frontier Times Museum will welcome author Gail Kittleson for a book signing and talk for her recent novel, “Land That I Love,” from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30.
During World War II, the German Americans of the Hill Country faced discrimination at home and conflict within themselves as Americans fighting in the country of their ancestors. Set in the Hill Country during World War II, “Land That I Love” is a sweeping literary novel of love and loss, friendship and animosity, fathers and sons and coping during times of war and peace.
