“Mamma Mia!” opens in Ingram on Friday in the outdoor Smith-Ritch Point Theatre.
“I get goosebumps while hearing our actors sing, and I am so grateful for all of their hard work and dedication on this production,” said Laura Tomerlin, director of theater. “The talent this large ensemble cast brings to our riverfront outdoor stage is breathtaking, and I am telling you, you do not want to miss this incredible show. Visually, the set and lights are stunning, and the choreography is so fun and catchy, that by the end of the show you’ll be doing the same moves.”
The show runs July 19-Aug. 3 at 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The plot of the musical, accompanied by ABBA’s songs, involves a tale with love, laughter and friendship. On the eve of her wedding, Sophie has secretly invited three men from her mother Donna’s past back to the Greek island paradise they last visited 20 years ago in a quest to discover the identity of her father. Donna’s long-time friends from her past girl-group Donna and the Dynamos also arrive for the wedding to catch up and reminisce, turning a trip down the aisle into an unforgettable tale.
Under Sarah Derousseau’s direction, the creative team includes choreographer Heather Cunningham, music director Karen Billingsley, scenic designer Jeff Cunningham, costume designers Olivia Garza and Amanda Morris being advised by Lanza Teague, lighting designer Scott Jones, and production stage manager Aly Redland. The cast includes Hannah Cox as Sophie Sheridan, Ambra Starr as Donna Sheridan, Seabrook Jones as Tanya, Julie K. Coe as Rosie, Brandon Cunningham as Bill Austin, Jeff Cunningham as Harry Bright, Scott O. Jones as Sam Charmichaels and Josh Butler as Sky.
“Mamma Mia!” came to fruition under the idea of theatre producer Judy Craymer. After seeing the 1983 musical, “Chess,” for which Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeu of ABBA also wrote the music, she asked to sit down with them and talk about future plans. When she heard their song “The Winner Takes It All,” she realized the theatrical potential of the group’s pop songs. Although the composers were initially not enthusiastic about the idea, they commissioned her to go forward with their work. Craymer then recruited playwright Catherine Johnson to write the book and took on Phyllida Lloyd as the director of the original London production. The musical opened on Broadway in 2001 and closed in 2015 having played 5,773 performances. It has played in more than 50 countries on six continents and has been translated into 22 languages reaching over 60 million people worldwide. “Mamma Mia!” has set the record for premiering in more cities faster than any other musical in history. In 2002, it was nominated for five Tony Awards three Drama Desk Awards, and two Outer Critics Circle Awards. The Chinese premiere at the Shanghai Grand Theatre on July 11, 2011, was the first time a contemporary Western musical was presented in Chinese in Shanghai. A film adaptation of “Mamma Mia!” was released in July 2008 featuring Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried and Pierce Brosnan.
Chi-cho’s restaurant is on the HCAF campus and is open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Sunday and 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. It serves salads, burgers and sandwiches at lunch, and heartier, American fare for dinner. The establishment includes outside patio seating with a view of the riverfront.
The Hill Country Arts Foundation, founded in 1959, serves the Texas Hill Country and beyond by providing community theater, performing arts workshops, musical concerts, art exhibitions and art classes. Call the box office at 830-367-5121 for tickets or visit The Point Theatre on Facebook, HCAF1 on Instagram, HCAFTheatre on Twitter or www.hcaf.com for more information and tickets.
Tickets are $20 for adults. Active military, college students, seniors and students pay $15. Kids ages 12 and younger get in for $12.
Groups of eight or more kids ages 12 and younger get in for $10 each and groups of eight or more adults receive tickets for $12 each. Tickets are available at 830-367-5121 or www.hcaf.com/theatre/box-office.
