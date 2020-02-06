Playhouse 2000’s production of “Sylvia,” a romantic comedy about a homeless dog, will continue at the VK Garage Theater through Feb. 16.
Sylivia, a dog — played by a human — is found in a park wearing only a battered name tag. The humans in her life are influenced by Sylvia, and their lives are changed forever.
Playhouse 2000 has partnered with the nonprofit, all-volunteer, no-kill animal shelter Kerrville Pets Alives and will collect small bags of cat and dog food at all performances of the touching and laugh-filled play that Playhouse Executive Director Jeffrey Brown said is “bound to tug at the heartstrings of all animal lovers.”
Shows are at 7:30 p.m. each Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays through Feb. 16.
Tickets are $22 each and are available by calling 830-896-9393 or visiting www.Playhouse2000.com.
For more information about Kerrville Pets Alives, visit www.kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.