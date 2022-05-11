Kerrville welcomes ‘The Voice’ champ

Jake Hoot, Champion of NBC TV’s “The Voice,” will perform at the Cailloux Theater on Friday night. His solo show features the hits that have earned him more than 10 million online streams, plus previews of songs he’s preparing to launch soon.
Jake Hoot may stand 6 feet, 6 inches, but the Season 17 champion of NBC’s “The Voice” is just as genuine and sweet natured as he seems. The country crooner and Texas Tech alumnus will bring his national tour to Kerrville at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 13, in The Cailloux Theater.
Proving to be a road warrior, Hoot is performing dates across the U.S. every weekend, including opening slots for Alabama, Darius Rucker, Jordan Davis, Big & Rich and Rodney Atkins.
