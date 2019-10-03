One of the best Children’s Theater companies in America will be stopping in Kerrville on its national tour.
The Dallas Children’s Theater will appear at The Cailloux Theater on at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
In a unique experiment, Playhouse 2000 is expanding its Young People’s Performances Series, which usually is available only during the school day, to an evening performance available to the general public.
“We are dedicated to offering outstanding performing arts experiences to young audiences,” said Playhouse 2000 Associate Producer for Youth Programming Sarah Distel. “Since we began the ‘Young People’s Performances’ in 2012, we’ve hosted more than 30,000 students who’ve seen dance, music, theater, opera, and more — all performed by national-caliber artists and all with no charge to the students or their schools.
“We love seeing children in the theater — but we missed giving the kids a chance for their parents, grandparents, caregivers, to share the experience with them. This is our first attempt at making that happen.”
The Friday evening show will be free for children to attend, and their grown-ups will pay $5.
“We are asking that no more than four children attend per adult so that everyone has an enjoyable experience,” Distel said.
Time Magazine called the Dallas Children’s Theater one of the top five children’s theater companies in the United States, and, of those five, they are the only one to tour across the country.
Each year, the children’s theater travels coast-to-coast with professional, large-scale productions designed, according to a news release, “to stir the heart, stretch the mind, and promote education.”
P2K and the Young People’s Performances have brought several prior Dallas Children’s Theater tours to Kerrville, and they’ve been attended by more than 6,000 students from KISD and surrounding school districts. The productions of “The Big Friendly Giant” and “How I Became A Pirate” were especially well received.
This year’s touring title is “Miss Nelson Has a Field Day,” based on the wildly popular book series by Harry Allard and James Marshall.
In this musical version of the story, written by Joan Cushing, Miss Nelson tries to shore up the woeful Football squad at Horace B. Smedley school, where the Tornadoes have never scored even a single point.
“We’ll still have our school-day show, and about 800 students will come to The Cailloux in busses for the 1 p.m. show,” Distel said, “We hope another 800 will arrive by car that night to see the show with their favorite grown-ups.”
Reservations can be made by calling the Cailloux Theater Box Office at 830-896-9393, or online at www.CaillouxTheater.com.
Tickets will also be available at the door.
The Dallas Children’s Theater’s appearance at the Cailloux Theater is made possible by the sponsorship of the Kerrville Public Utility Board.
The Young People’s Performances Series has been presented by Playhouse 2000, Inc. since 2012. P2K manages the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts on behalf of The City of Kerrville, and also produces Kerrville’s Community Theater. For more information, including details on volunteering with P2K, readers can visit www.
