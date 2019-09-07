“Appreciating the Music of the Hit Show ‘Hamilton’” headlines the fall semester of Kerrville’s Dynamic Learning Institute, which opens Sept. 20.
DLI is a learning forum where area speakers with interesting life experiences share their expertise for the purpose of stimulating lifelong learning. Dynamic Learning is thankful that 3,482 registrants participated in the 62 classes offered during DLI’s initial three semesters of learning opportunities.
“Dynamic” was selected, for the institute’s name, because it describes a process of personal growth and development. “Learning” was chosen because it describes the lifelong, ongoing, self-motivated pursuit of knowledge that enhances social inclusion, active citizenship, personal development and self-sustainability.
The Harvard Business Review perhaps defines it best” “Lifelong learning is good for your health, your wallet and your social life.”
CLASS NO. 1
“Appreciating the Music of the Hit Show ‘Hamilton’” will be led by professional musician and retired orchestra conductor James Klein, Ph.D. Accompanied by his wife, Sarah, on the cello, their class will lead participants in understanding the music of the hit show that has been hailed as the greatest musical of our time.
Jim Klein began developing this one-of-a kind program to increase his personal comprehension of the music of “Hamilton” in preparation for viewing the show.
The play, by young playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda, incorporates genres rarely used in musical theater and closes the gap between mainstream music and Broadway. “Hamilton” tells the story of our nation’s founding using different musical styles for each character.
While Broadway show tunes are normally set apart from everyday music on the radio, Miranda’s popular stage-show succeeded in bringing them closer together.
The class will discuss the many musical styles utilized in “Hamilton,” including some that may be less familiar to you. You will learn about each style, where it comes from and how it has affected modern culture.
It will provide you with valuable learning insights into this 21st century musical that is described as showing America to be big, brawling, diverse, contentious, joyous, powerful and full of love.
UPCOMING CLASSES
This fall’s DLI class offerings promise many stimulating learning opportunities presented by speakers who are passionate about their topic.
To sign up for classes, call 830-792-4044, Monday through Friday, or register online at www.clubed.net.
Registration fee is $20 unless otherwise noted. Scholarships are available by emailing Read2Win@ServKerrville.com.
Next week, this column will return to discuss upcoming DLI classes in greater detail. Until then, remember: Learning is a treasure that accompanies its owner everywhere.
DLI Chairman Jeff Anderson is servant pastor of SERV Kerrville, a nonprofit collaborating with community partners to empower lifelong learning.
