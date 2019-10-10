Recognized as a Grammy Award-nominated string quartet for 17 seasons, Camerata San Antonio will perform as a trio for its next concert, PRISM, in Kerrville at 3 p.m. Saturday and in Boerne on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
In keeping with the theme of PRISM, this performance will feature three composers and their works for the string trio, according to Ken Freudigman, co-founder and cellist.
“These three composers — Françaix, Penderecki, and Mozart — take wildly different approaches,” Freudigman said. “They are from three different time periods, with three very different artistic visions. We are highlighting them with the three of us.”
The players will be Freudigman, principal cello of the San Antonio Symphony;Emily Watkins Freudigman, assistant principal viola of the San Antonio Symphony; and Anastasia Parker, violinist with the San Antonio Symphony.
The evening’s program will include:
• Françaix: “String Trio in C Major”
• Penderecki: “String Trio”
• Mozart: “Divertimento in E-flat Major,” K. 563
Tickets are $20 for adults, $8 for students, and can be purchased in advance at www. cameratasa.org. Season and Flex tickets also are available.
The Kerrville performance will be at the Rodman Steele Recital Hall in Junkin Worship Center, at Schreiner University, 2100 Memorial Boulevard. Free parking is offered in the West Lot, with shuttle carts provided.
In Boerne, the ensemble will perform at First United Methodist Church, 205 James St.
The string quartet also will perform in San Antonio at 3 p.m. Sunday at the University of the Incarnate Word Concert Hall, 4301 Broadway.
Complete information
can be found at
Camerata San Antonio is described as a flexible chamber music ensemble presenting five impeccably prepared and curated concert programs per season in San Antonio, Kerrville and Boerne.
Camerata San Antonio is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has generated strong critical praise and loyal audiences since its founding in 2003, according to a press release.
