Beach Bash slated
A Kerrville Summer Beach Bash will be held in Louise Hays Park this month for kids.
The free event, which will include food, music, games and a chance for kids to meet the Tooth Fairy, will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 13.
“We actually will have the whole park,” said Kerrville Pediatric Dentistry’s marketing coordinator, Karrie LeBlanc.
Rodeo on tap
Two evenings of full family entertainment are coming up on Friday and Saturday, July 12-13, when the Kerrville Open Pro Rodeo is held in the outdoor arena of the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas 27.
Broncs will be bustin’ and the cowboys will be ropin’ in fast-paced
action that will get underway at 8 p.m. each evening. Gates will open at 7 p.m.
Presented by the Lester Meier Rodeo Company, there will be bull riding, bareback and saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, calf roping and team roping, and don’t forget the calf scramble and mutton busting for the kids.
Proceeds will benefit the Kerr County Mental Health Center. Admission is set at $10 for ages 12 and older, $5 for those 12 and younger and free for any kids younger than tage 5.
For more info, visit https://www.facebook.com/Kerrfest/ or call 830-997-1864.
Critter Man comes to HCYEC
Various critters will be shown at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas 27, on July 24.
The 10-11 a.m. event is free and open to the public.
