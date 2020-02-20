FREDERICKSBURG — Only six performances remain for the Fredericksburg Theater Company’s winter musical “Young Frankenstein.”
Mel Brooks jolted his classic movie comedy back to life with a load of high-wattage, hilarious songs, turning it into a Broadway hit.
Frederick Frankenstein, grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, inherits his family’s estate in Transylvania and sets out to bring honor to his family name by shocking his grandfather’s legacy back to existence. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, a curvaceous lab assistant and a frightfully eccentric housekeeper, he just might succeed.
The production runs through March 1, with shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater, 1668 S. U.S. 87, Fredericksburg.
Tickets are $29 for adults and $12 for children 17 and younger and can be purchased at www.fredericksburgtheater.org or by calling the box office at 888-669-7114.
