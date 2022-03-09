Award-winning comedy troupe coming to F’burg

Austin’s premier improvisation theater company, The Hideout Theatre, will perform its brand of award-winning improvisation comedy on Friday, March 11, at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater in Fredericksburg.
Described by The Austin Chronicle as “an honest, wonderful night of theater,” The Hideout Theatre will perform a full–length show in the style of the television program “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and made famous by the Second City Theatre of Chicago.
