'Cowboy Christmas' postponed

Michael Martin Murphey’s “Cowboy Christmas,” originally scheduled in The Cailloux Theater on Saturday, Dec. 10, has been postponed due to illness. The new show date is 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20. For more information, call 830-896-9393.(Courtesy photo)

 Courtesy

 

A winter-time virus has claimed the voice of cowboy troubadour Michael Martin Murphey and caused the postponement of the “Cowboy Christmas” concert scheduled for The Cailloux Theater on Saturday.

