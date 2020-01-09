Hill Country stars The New Buddy Holly Band will bring their special brand of entertainment to the stage of The Cailloux Theater once again on Saturday, Jan. 25.
The band, which has been together since forming for a production of “The Buddy Holly Story” at Ingram’s Point Theatre, specializes in recreating the early days of rock and roll for audiences across the region.
This year’s Cailloux show, the group’s 11th appearance in the hall, is called “Buddy, The Beatles and Beyond,” and features a more wide-ranging playlist than ever before, according to a spokesman for the event.
The group’s leader, Greg Bitkower, reports that the band has spent many hours in the rehearsal studio adding literally dozens of new songs to their show for this year.
“We’re really having fun with music from the early Beatles years, and that’s just part of what’s new,” Greg said. “We think our fans will really love hearing these added numbers alongside their other ’50s favorites.”
The band will once again feature six members, with the addition of saxophonist David Isadore to the standard lineup of Michael Martin on drums, Brad Shearhart on bass, Karen Billingsley on keyboards and Chris Huber and Bitkower on guitars. All members share
vocal assignments during the evening.
“Buddy, The Beatles and Beyond” will rock The Cailloux Theater beginning at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25.
Tickets are priced the same as last year — $15 to $30 — and good seats remain in most sections of the auditorium.
Tickets can be purchased at The Cailloux Theater Box Office, in person from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, or 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, or by phone any time by leaving a detailed message at 830-896-9393.
Tickets can also be purchased at the Kerrville Visitor’s Center on Sidney Baker Road during regular hours, and are available 24/7 online at www.CaillouxTheater.com.
Patrons should note that online orders will incur additional convenience charges.
The Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts is at 910 Main St. Parking is free, and pre-show dinner and after-show drinks are both within walking distance.
The Cailloux City Center is managed, on behalf of the city of Kerrville by Playhouse 2000 Inc. For more information, visit www.playhouse2000.com.
