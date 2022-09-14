History, music highlight Schreiner’s TexFest

Schreiner University will host its annual TexFest this weekend, two days of family fun, historical reenactments and tons of music, all centered around the Trailhead Beer Garden.
Texas Heritage Day will be at the Robbins-Lewis Pavilion and along the banks of Quinlan Creek from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. There will be 19 different ways to learn about the state’s past, including live camels, flintknappers, trick ropers, indigenous camps, Texas Rangers and firing demonstrations with World War II-era weapons and a cannon from the Alamo.
