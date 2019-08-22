Audrey Jellett, cellist, and her mother, Sabrina Adrian, organist/pianist, will present a concert in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Jellett will play two movements of Bach’s unaccompanied Cello Suite No. 2. Jellett and Adrian will play Beethoven’s Sonata in A for cello, a Capriccio by Lucas Foss and the Elgar cello concerto. Adrian will play several pieces to showcase the Jehmlich pipe organ.
Jellett is a senior at Interlochen Arts Academy, where she majors in cello performance. She has just completed seven weeks at the Meadowmount School of Music in New York, studying with noted cellists and performing in master classes.
Jellett began her studies with Pat Lee at age 3 on a lovely, tiny cello provided by Lynda Ables and Sandy Cailloux, She was a member of the Hill Country Youth Orchestras from 2007-18 and in 2018 made Texas All State Orchestra. In July 2015, Jellett was a Cactus Pear young artist.
During the summers of 2017 and 2018, she was a member of the World Youth Symphony Orchestra at Interlochen Camp. Jellett and Adrian said they are thankful for the continuous support of all the former’s teachers, especially Annette DiGiosia, her Boerne cello teacher, trusted friend and life advisor. Adrian will hold the position of organist at First Presbyterian Church beginning in September, and is excitedly making plans for further concerts to showcase the organ together with other local musicians and guest artists.
There will be a reception following the free concert for those who attend and to welcome Sabrina to her new position at the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.