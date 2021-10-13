Library to host author Christina Erteszek on Saturday afternoon

The Friends of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will host author Christina Erteszek from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. Erteszek will discuss her new book, “First Lady of Under Fashions,” which tells the harrowing story of the author’s parents, Jan and Olga Erteszek, who narrowly escaped Krakow as the Nazis invaded Poland. They came to the United States to settle in Los Angeles, and with a sewing machine and a card table, created one of the most iconic lines of intimate apparel, the Olga Company.
At this event, Erteszek will share her story of writing and publishing her book. When her father was dying, he asked her to publish his life story. For more than 30 years, Erteszek pondered how to tell this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.