FREDERICKSBURG — Recognized for their “adrenalized performances of classical, movie, tango, pop and oldies music,” the West Coast trio Take3 will be featured here Sunday, Jan. 19, in the fourth of eight programs scheduled for the 2019-20 concert season by the Fredericksburg Music Club.
Set for 3 p.m. in the sanctuary of Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 1800 N. Llano St., with seating beginning on a first-come basis at 2:30 p.m., the performance is free, although goodwill offerings are welcome.
Making up Take3, whose passion for musical exploration has been ignited by classical training at The Colburn School and The Juilliard School, are Lindsay Deutsch, violin; Leah Metzler, cello; and Irene Kim, piano.
Featured on Sunday’s program will be classical works by George Bizet and Ludwig van Beethoven, as well as more contemporary pieces from Billy Joel (“She’s Always a Woman”), Lynyrd Skynyrd (“Sweet Home Alabama”), Bruno Mars (“Marry You”), Ramin Djwadi (“Game of Thrones”) and Hans Zimmer (“Pirates of the Caribbean”).
Trio members, who are committed to seeking new ways to heighten their audiences’ concert experiences through use of technology, multimedia and guest artists, have appeared in such major venues as Disney Hall, Carnegie Hall, Alice Tully Hall, Radio City Music Hall in New York, Venice Performing Arts Center and the Greek Theater in Los Angeles.
In addition to accepting freewill offerings at the door, the Jan. 19 concert is also being made possible through donations from members of the Fredericksburg Music Club. At the afternoon concert, membership cards for individuals or corporate sponsors wishing to join the Fredericksburg Music Club will be available at the door.
Meanwhile, more information about the FMC or assistance in joining the organization is also available online at http://fredericksburgmusicclub.com.
