Ingram student earns top honor in 2021 youth art competition

Cameron Williams, 14, holds his award-winning mixed-media painting, “Beyond this Earth.” Williams won the “Best in Show” award in the 2021 Youth Art Competition sponsored by the Texas Arts and Crafts Fair. The painting will be on display this weekend at the fair.

 Courtesy

Cameron Williams has received the “Best in Show” honor in the 2021 Youth Art Competition sponsored by the Texas Arts and Crafts Fair. The award carries a $250 prize.

Students from across seven counties participated in this first-year competition that was open to middle school and high school age artists.

