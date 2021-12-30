Kerr Regional History Center will host touring ‘Bill of Rights’ exhibit

The Kerr Regional History Center will present “The Bill of Rights,” an exhibition produced by the Pennsylvania Humanities Council and organized by Humanities Texas, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. The exhibition is free and available to the public Jan. 4-Feb. 3.
Adopted on Dec, 15, 1791, as the first 10 Amendments to the Constitution, the Bill of Rights guarantees the rights and privileges of all citizens. To this day, the Bill of Rights has maintained its importance in courts of law at every level of government.
