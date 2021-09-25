Tonight’s annual event to benefit stock show

Lealond Henderson, 12, of Kerrville, waits to enter the show ring at this year’s stock show. A fundraiser tonight will support the annual Kerr County stock show, which takes place in January.

 Times file photo

The Kerr County Stockshow Association will present its 38th annual fundraiser today (Saturday, Sept. 25) at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas 27 in Kerrville.

The theme of this year’s event is “Raising the American Dream,” and the evening will feature dinner, dancing, an auction and a 30-gun raffle.

